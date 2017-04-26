Gujarat govt transfers 45 IAS officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle before the Gujarat Assembly elections, the state government on Tuesday evening transferred about 45 IAS officers, including collectors of at least a dozen districts.

Prominent transfers include that of Jenu Devan, collector of Banaskantha, who has been appointed as the new managing director (Tourism), Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd; N Srivastava, who held this post has been transfered. A few days ago, Devan received Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in Public Administration for the work done under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) where the irrigation potential of the district had gone up by over 85,000 hectare.

The other important transfer is that of Vadodara collector, Lochan Sehra who has been appointed as the managing director of Gujarat Urban Development Company Ltd, Gandhinagar. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of additional chief executive officer of Gujarat Urban Development Mission. Sehra relieves Milind Torawane of the additional charge of both the posts. P Bharati, collector Panchmahals will replace Sehra as new collector of Vadodara.

Remya Mohan Muthadath, collector of Valsad has been transferred as collector of Kutch district. Besides them, the collectors of Amreli, Botad, Dangs, Kutch, Mahisagar, Narmada, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar and Tapi have also been transfered. Supreet Singh Gulati, who has been transferred to Gujarat cadre from Punjab cadre has been appointed as the additional commissioner of Commercial Tax, Ahmedabad.

Among senior IAS officers, MK Das, principal secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been transferred and appointed as the new principal secretary, industries and mines.

