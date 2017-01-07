Gujarat govt to revamp Gandhinagar railway station

The station is being developed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between Government of Gujarat and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) with equal equity participation in Rs 100 crore capital. The station is being developed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between Government of Gujarat and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) with equal equity participation in Rs 100 crore capital.

The Gujarat government has decided to redevelop the Gandhinagar Railway Station at a cost of Rs 250 crore and PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform its ground breaking ceremony on January 9, a top official said. To carry out the redevelopment work, the state government has set up a joint venture company in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways. Under this plan, a 5-star hotel with 300 rooms in the airspace above the railway track on the station will be built. “The project will commence as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ground breaking ceremony at the railway station on January 9,” state chief secretary J N Singh told reporters at the station building on Friday.

The station is being developed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between Government of Gujarat and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) with equal equity participation in Rs 100 crore capital. The proposed name of the SPV is Gandhinagar Railway & Development Corporation Ltd (GARUD), Singh said. The rest of the Rs 250 crore project cost will be met with a loan of Rs 150 crore. While the state government will hold majority stake of 76 per cent, the Railways will hold 24 per cent.

The project eyes development of Gandhinagar as India’s biggest exhibition hub at Mahatma Mandir and Helipad Exhibition Grounds. The government expects full occupancy of the hotel during Vibrant Gujarat summits, said Singh. He said that Surat railway station would also be developed on the same lines in coming time in Gujarat. “The station redevelopment will take one year and hotel construction will take another one year. We will strive to complete the project before the next Vibrant Gujarat summit of 2019,” Singh said. Western Railway General Manager G C Agrawal said that as many as 20 railway projects were going on in Gujarat, of which 7-8 projects were in different stages of completion. He said four electrification projects were sanctioned in the state while a fifth one was on way.