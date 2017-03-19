Gujarat govt to implement cow slaughter ban as spelled out by PM Modi, says Vijay Rupani

Stating that the Gujarat government will implement the ban on cow slaughter as strictly as spelled out by his predecessor Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that his government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 88 crore to start 250 nandighars.

These shelters will protect and improve the cow progeny, including the famous Gir and Kankrej breeds of cow and Jafrabadi buffalo, said Rupani, while inaugurating a two-day Panjrapol-Goshala Trustees Conference at Chekhla Vansjada.

Rupani exuded confidence that Gujarat will emerge as the front-ranking state in banning cow slaughter as well as implementing prohibition. The government is expected to table The Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill 2017 in the Budget session of the Assembly.

