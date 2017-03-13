Gujarat govt to bring Bill for stricter punishment for cow slaughter

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Sunday, declared that his government is soon going to introduce a Bill prescribing stringent punishment for cow slaughter in the state. The Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly. Rupani made the announcement at Vanthli of Junagadh district while inaugurating Devprasad Swami School-College of Swaminarayan Gurukul in the town.

Watch What Else Is Making News

An official release from the state government quoted Rupani in Junagadh as saying, “Current state government is devoted to poor and farmers. Everyday, the government is taking decisions to ensure happiness, peace and principle of non-violence. Next week, a law regarding cow-progeny and cow-slaughter will be presented. A Bill will be presented (before Gujarat Assembly) to prescribe stringent punishment for such offences (of cow slaughter).”

Cow slaughter is prohibited in Gujarat under the provisions of Gujarat Animal Preservation Act following an amendment to the Act in 2011. And the law in this regard is in force since October 24, 2011. Gujarat government led by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi brought the Act in force. Under the provisions of the Act, killing of animal of cow-progeny is prohibited along with the selling, purchasing and transporting of cow beef. The maximum punishment for the offence under the law is seven years’ rigorous imprisonment.