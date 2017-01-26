Gujarat govt remits prison term of 439 convicts

On the eve of Republic Day, the Gujarat government on Wednesday granted remission of sentence to 439 convicts in the state. More than 50 per cent of them are convicted of murder. The decision was taken by the state government under the provisions of Article 161 of the Constitution, said Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja. The number of remissions is much higher than the last three occasions. In 2007, 253 convicts got remission of sentence, while in 2010 and 2013, 344 and 315 convicts, respectively, were given relief.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Jadeja said that the number of remissions has increased since the government decided to use its discretion to free male convicts above 65 years and female convicts above 60 years, if they have spent more than five years in jail, while keeping in mind certain criteria like they should not be involved in more than one murder.

Other remissions of sentence were granted to convicts with conditions — like in the case of murder convicts they should have spent more than 12 years in jail and in other offences, they must have spent 75 per cent of the sentence in jail.