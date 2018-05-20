Gujarat Govt plans ‘match-making sessions’ with foreign investors, industrialists

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The state government is planning two big events, wherein small and big industrialists armed with project proposals will be paired with investors. (Express Photo/File) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The state government is planning two big events, wherein small and big industrialists armed with project proposals will be paired with investors. (Express Photo/File)

In order to hardsell industrial projects in India to cash-rich investors from countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Oman, the Gujarat government has planned to organise special “match-making sessions” between the foreign investors and Indian businessmen during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit 2019.

“This time, we are changing the pattern of the event. Apart from the seminars, we will also be organising special match-making sessions between investors who are flush with funds and industrialists who have readied project proposals,” said Rajkumar Beniwal, managing director of iNDEXTb (Industrial Extension Bureau), an arm of Gujarat government that conducts the biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit. The Indian Express had earlier reported that the ninth edition of the summit has been rescheduled and will be held from January 18-20, 2019.

The state government is planning two big events, wherein small and big industrialists armed with project proposals will be paired with investors. “We plan to do one event on Sovereign Wealth Funds and one on Private Equity firms. These will be open forums, where we will see industrialists pitch their projects to the funds,” said Beniwal on the sidelines of a MSME conclave organised at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on Saturday. He said the firms who have shown interest in Gujarat were “huge” and were ready to invest “any amount” provided they find the right project.

According to the government official, investors from countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and middle-east countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman have been inquiring about the possible projects to invest in Gujarat. “These countries are full of funds. They are seeing that India is biggest consumer market today…. They are trying to establish their factories in India and they are searching for partners. There are large number of queries regarding how they could invest in Gujarat and India,” Beniwal told a group of MSME players who had assembled at the conclave.

“There are a lot of investors who are ready to give us funds, but we have to showcase them our projects. They also need Indian partners,” he said.

