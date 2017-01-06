Gujarat govt launches drive to issue land title to squatters

THE STATE government’s decision to regularise residential encroachments on government land in urban areas is an attempt to fulfill the dream of the poor to have their own houses, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya while launching the drive to give people the ownership rights of unauthorised residential properties constructed on land which otherwise is vested in the government, in Rajkot on Thursday.

“This is a historic event. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to regularise homes of the poor, the middle-class. Poor or rich, everybody dreams of having one’s own home. The government is helping the poor to fulfill such dreams,” Radadiya, who is an MLA from Jetpur constituency in Rajkot district, said.

He was addressing beneficiaries after formally inaugurating the government drive to regularise around 2,200 residential encroachments on government land, at an event held in Arvind Maniar Hall here. He launched the exercise by handing over to a few beneficiaries proposals issued by mamlatdar for measurement of plots of government land on which they have constructed their houses.

The drive begins around three weeks after governor O P Kohli cleared an ordinance issued by the state government in this regard.

Radadiya said that the government proposes to complete the process of regularising these encroachments within next 90 days.

The minister also took a dig at the Opposition Congress party. “When the government announced this decision, Congress had alleged that the move will benefit industrialists. But look who all are here in this hall? This is the reason, Congress has been out of power for so long,” said Radadiya.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajkot mayor Jaiman Upadhyay said that the regularisation of encroachment will end the persisting anxiety of scores of families. “People living in such houses used to be in a constant state of worry. After getting notice, they would fear that the government might demolish their home. But this will end now. People will not only continue to have the possession of their houses, but will also get their ownership rights now. They will become their own houses now,” said the mayor.

Rajkot district collector Vikrant Pandey thanked the state government for creating new special four posts of ULC mamlatdars for Rajkot city and also filling them up within a few days, along with other establishment setup.

“These four offices become functional from today onward. There are around 2,200 residential encroachment on ULC land in the city.

These encroachments will be regularised at minimal premium and the district administration will help those beneficiaries who want to avail loan for making such payments. While the state government has set the deadline of 90 days, our target is to complete the process within 45 days,” the collector elaborated.

Resident additional collector of Rajkot, Harshad Vora said that those living in houses constructed on ULC land before January, 2011 or those who can produce valid proof of having taken possession of such homes from individuals who were possessing such property as of January 2011, will be eligible for the regularisation scheme. Vora said that an applicant will have to fill up an application form, submit an undertaking that he is willing to pay the premium to government for getting the encroachment regularised and an affidavit with details of the family and their possession rights of such property. An applicant will also have to give Rs 10,000 demand draft if the plot is smaller than 100 square metre or Rs 25,000 if the plot is larger than 100 sqm towards deposit along with the application form.