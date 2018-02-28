Gujarat govt amends Bill: Private universities lack quality, says Congress

The Gujarat government passed the Gujarat Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2018 in the state Assembly on Tuesday. The members of the Opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP of favouring a Congress rebel leader, Balwantsinh Rajput, by moving the Bill and claimed that private universities lacked quality and the students who came from such universities were forced to “fry pakoras”.

“Till now, there are 34 government universities in the state while there are 33 private universities. The state government has maintained a balance. During 2002-03, when Narendrabhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to power, there were only six or seven government universities,” said Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, while presenting the Bill in the state legislature. The amendment Bill seeks to help establish Gokul Global University at Sidhpur in Patan district and also to shift the campus of existing Indrashil University from Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad district to Kadi in Mehsana district.

Though the Congress members did not name Rajput directly in their speeches, they stated that the Bill had been introduced to favour a leader who had switched sides before the Rajya Sabha elections held in Gujarat in 2017. Congress MLA from Amreli, Virji Thummar, who spoke first against the Bill, said, “I oppose this amendment Bill as it has been brought to settle issues related to Rajya Sabha polls. Ever since the private universities Bill was brought in 2009, the quality of education has gone down.”

“Parul University has destroyed the reputation of educational institutions in Gujarat. Jayesh Patel, who is part of the management of Vadodara-based Parul University, is today behind jail,” Thummar said, referring to the current state of private universities in Gujarat.

Dr Asha Patel, another Congress MLA from Unjha, who spoke during the discussion on the Bill, said, “The government is trying to favour one person through this Bill.” Claiming that the state government had no control over the private universities operating in the state and the students coming out of these colleges do not get jobs, Dr Patel said, “The students passing out of private universities are faced with a situation of frying pakoras.”

Patel said that there were at least three universities within 30 km radius of Gokul Global University which is being set up at Sidhpur in Patan district. Most MLAs who spoke against the Bill pointed out how private universities in the state lacked adequate manpower and infrastructure facilities. Congress MLA C J Chavda, while speaking on the Bill, went a step further by comparing state education minister with “Bhishm pitamah” (from Mahabharat). He said the minister, who was respected in the state, could not prevent education from being “disrobed” like Draupadi.

