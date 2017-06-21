Gujarat Govt allocates Rs 100 crore for potato, onion farmers

The season of onion is over and therefore, the government has decided to pay the money retrospectively to the farmers who can produce evidence of selling the onion to APMCs. The season of onion is over and therefore, the government has decided to pay the money retrospectively to the farmers who can produce evidence of selling the onion to APMCs.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday allocated Rs 100 crore towards financial aid of potato and onion farmers of the state. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who stated that the decision was taken while keeping bumper production of potato and onion this year in mind.

This year, Gujarat has witnessed potato and onion production to the tune of 39 lakh metric tonne and 10 lakh metric tonne respectively. For potato, Patel said, the stock is currently lying at cold storages.

“The farmers will get Re1 per kg for selling these potatoes in Gujarat and Rs 2 per kg for selling outside the state,” said the Deputy Chief Minister. In case of onion, the government has decided to pay Re 1 per kg to the farmers who have sold their produce in APMCs between March 1 and June 10.

Patel said that the decision was taken after taking cognizance of the demands in this regard raised by various MLAs, farmer leaders and organisations like Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

