Gujarat Governor approves Bill regulating pvt school fees

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday said that Gujarat Governor O P Kohli has given his consent to The Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regularisation of Fees) Bill, 2017, which proposes to regulate fees being charged from parents by private schools in the state. The Bill was passed by the Gujarat Assembly in the recently-concluded Budget session of the House.

In an official release, Chudasama said that now when the Bill has got an approval from the Governor, the government is determined to implement its provisions in letter and spirit. Chudasama reiterated the state government’s stand that provisions of the Act will be implemented from the academic session starting in June 2017.

Chudasama also appealed to the school administrators not to take fees more than what they charged last year on the pretext of the Bill not getting Governor’s approval or they not getting any circular from the government in this regard.

Chudasama said that currently parents have to pay only one of the three-quarterly fees for the upcoming session which the administrators will have to adjust after fee regulation committee decides their fee structure in the next quarter. The education minister also added that procedure is on to constitute fee regulation committee by deciding its members. He also clarified that the legislation applies to all education institutes.

Chudasama has already stated that the officials of education department are working on framing rules for the Act which will be completed soon. The Bill proposes to regulate fees of private school of all the school boards. It also provides that schools charging more than the stipulated fees will have to justify the same before a fee regulatory committee which will be headed by a retired district judge.

For primary section, the maximum fees earmarked is Rs 15,000, for secondary it is Rs 25,000 and for Classes XI and XII is Rs 27,000. Any school charging fees more than this will have to justify it before the fee regulatory committee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now