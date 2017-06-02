Gujarat Government proposes hike in quota reimbursement

(Representational Image) Express photo by Gurjant Pannu (Representational Image) Express photo by Gurjant Pannu

The Gujarat government has proposed an increase in the reimbursement — from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,500 per child — to private schools for reserving 25 per cent seats for children from poor families under the Right To Education Act.

The government’s proposal came after a group of private schools, mostly from Rajkot, moved the Gujarat High Court earlier this year, demanding an increase in the reimbursement.

“The Right to Education Act binds the state government to increase the reimbursement amount proportionately to the expenditure incurred by the state per student in a government school. Private schools have been demanding implementation of the same in Gujarat.

A proposal has been made to increase the reimbursement to Rs 13,500 in addition to Rs 3,000 given to parents per child annually,” said a senior education department official.

The reimbursement amount has not been increased for the last four years, since the rule was implemented in the state. The cost-sharing between the Centre and the state under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan till two years ago was 65:35 ratio, which now has been changed to 60:40.

“Whatever will be the decision, it will not put any financial burden on the self-financed schools,” said Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App