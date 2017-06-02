Gujarat government names Manjula Subramaniam as chief of interim real estate regulator

The Gujarat government on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer and former chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam as head of the interim Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), a month after the Act came into force.

“An interim authority as been appointed today. Manjula Subramaniam will currently be heading it,” a senior official said.

According to the official, the interim authority will hold charge “till further orders”. “The other members of the body are yet to be appointed,” the official added. The RERA is expected to have a chairperson and not less than two fulltime members appointed by the state government.

