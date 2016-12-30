Gujarat government asks Bhavnagar range IG to probe case of rape-murder

The Gujarat Home Department on Thursday handed over the investigation into the rape and murder of woman at Mandvi village Bhavnagar district to IG of Bhavnagar range Amit Vishwakarma.

MoS for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja announced the decision and stated that it was decided for judicious and expeditious investigation in the case. It is to be noted that Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel and his group Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti had threatened an agitation for justice in the case, alleging of “improper investigation by police”.

Dinesh Bambhaniya — PAAS leader and close aide of Hardik — had announced to sit on indefinite fast at Mandvi village along with his wife and son from Friday, demanding transfer of investigation in the case to an IG rank officer. Following the order, Bambhaniya postponed his protest plan. ENS