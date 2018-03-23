Gujarat: Girl found disfigured met with freak accident, say cops

While the girl is a Dalit, her boyfriend belongs to Other Backward Class and has been detained by the police. (Representational Image) While the girl is a Dalit, her boyfriend belongs to Other Backward Class and has been detained by the police. (Representational Image)

A day after a critically injured girl from a Botad village said that she was abducted by three to four men in a car and was brutally assaulted, the police on Thursday said the 21-year-old B.Ed student made up the story of her kidnapping to save her boyfriend and herself from parents”.

While the girl is a Dalit, her boyfriend belongs to Other Backward Class and has been detained by the police.

Superintendent of Police (Botad) Sajansinh Parmar said that the girl had gone to see her boyfriend who is involved in construction of water wells. On Wednesday morning, Parmar said, she had gone to meet him in Botad town from where she insisted to see the site where a well is being constructed.

“They both reached the site and entered inside the well. After a while, the girl went so close to the drilling machines that she got trapped. Her hair got entangled into the machine because of which her head got scrapped completely. While she was trying to save her head using her hand her right hand thumb and right ear got severed,” Parmar told The Indian Express.

Police said that after the accident, 108 medical emergency service was called and was taken to the civil hospital. She was still conscious and told the doctors there that she got injured in the accident. According to the police, she changed her statement after she was referred to V S Hospital in Ahmedabad.

“At V S Hospital, she told the doctors and police that she was abducted by three to four men in a car and was assaulted. This is not true. We called her boyfriend and found out the truth… She made up the story fearing that her parents would scold her for meeting her boyfriend,” Parmar said. Both the girl and the boy hail from the same village.

The incident got highlighted after Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted about the incident. “Chilling cruelty depicting serious Law & order crisis in #Gujarat. 22 year B.Ed student abducted & then left on a road in disfigured state. Abductors scraped her skin, shaved off her hair, cut off one year & thumb. Girl hospitalised. #ahmedabad Needs counseling with treatment,” he had tweeted.

According to her cousin, she was brought to V S Hospital at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. “We first took her to a local hospital in Gadhada city then were asked to take her to Bhavnagar. At Bhavnagar, we were asked to shift her to V S Hospital in Ahmedabad. We got her to V S Hospital late on Wednesday night. Her parents work as farm labourers. We were told that it is a case of kidnapping. She is in the ICU right now,” her cousin told The Indian Express over phone.

“She is doing B.Ed in a college in Botad, and as far as I was told by the family she came home to collect some books that she had forgotten and was kidnapped by unknown people. They removed her hair, cut one ear and a finger and threw her on the road. I do not have any other information,” the cousin added.

The police said that they have not lodged an FIR yet as they were awaiting to record further statement of the girl. They added that if she admits the facts, a non-cognizable offence will be registered.

