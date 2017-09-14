Former Congress MLA Dalsukh Prajapati, son join BJP

Amid the ongoing wave of defections in the Congress, veteran Congress leader and former MLA Dalsukh Prajapati joined BJP along with son Rajesh Prajapati on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Thakor Patel from Karjan Taluka of Vadodara also joined the BJP along with his 70 supporters.

Dalsukh, the former mayor of Vadodara, had rejoined Congress in January this year, almost two years after he had quit the party. Dalsukh’s son Rajesh said they did not join the BJP with an aim to get ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls. “We have joined the BJP to serve people. It is up to the party to decide on giving us tickets,” Rajesh said. Incidentally, when Dalsukh rejoined the Congress this year, he had officially “donated” his Vadodara office to the party.

Commenting on Dalsukh’s exit, state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said: “Dalsukh was always on the BJP’s side. Why is he joining the party now?… The party office in Vadodara is the property of the party and we have all the documents for the same.”

Congress suspends 7 councilors

Seven Congress councillors of Petlad Nagarpalika in Anand district were suspended from the party on Wednesday for casting vote against the party during the general body meeting of the nagarpalika on August 23. The party has urged the state election commission to cancel the membership of Renukaben Vaghela, Ridratkhan Pathan, Ghulam Dastgir Noormohammed Vora, Saimabibi Shahid Saiyed, Abrarbeg Dilawarbeg Mirza, Zubeidabanu Riyazkhan Pathan and Vijaybhai Chimanbhai Tanpada. ENS

