Gujarat: Fishermen demand “no-arrest policy” on international waters

STATE FISHERMEN leaders made a representation to the members of the parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs in Porbandar on Friday, demanding that both India and Pakistan adopt “no-arrest policy” with respect to the fishermen crossing over into each others’ territorial waters.

After meeting the fishermen in Diu on Thursday, the standing committee, led by chairperson Shashi Tharoor, visited Porbandar and met the representatives of the community on Friday. Bharat Modi, president of Porbandar Machhimar Boat Association, Manish Lodhari, former president of Porbandar boat association, Gopal Fofandi, president of Veraval boat association, and Chunibhai Gohel, Rajya Sabha MP who is also a fishermen leader, were among others who made representations at Circuit House.

The committee, comprising 12 Mps, reached Porbandar by road after paying their respect at the famous Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district early in the morning. Lodhari said they had demanded that both the neighbouring countries should adopt a “no-arrest policy” for fishermen in case they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line inadvertently. “We also demanded that the Indian government should try to repatriate around 1,000 fishing boats, seized by Pakistan. Our third demand was that the government should give compensation to a boat owner if his boat is seized by Pakistan,” Lodhari told The Indian Express over phone.

Lodhari added that each boat employ around 100 persons directly or indirectly. “This means, livelihood of around one lakh persons has been affected due to the seizure of 1,000 boats. Boat owners used to get some compensation till 2007. But it has since been discontinued. We demanded that this scheme should be restored,” said Lodhari.

