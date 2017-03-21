Gujarat: FIR against Class X student for copying

As many as 20 students were caught cheating during the Class X and XII examinations, being conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, on Monday.

An FIR has been lodged against a Class X examinee of Doon School of Achievers in Maninagar, confirmed District Education Officer, Ahmedabad (city), N M Mehta. He was found copying answers using a mobile phone in an Ahmedabad centre during mathematics exam on Monday.

Apart from this, 15 other Class X students were caught copying by the state control room, out of which maximum, seven, were reported from Banaskantha district. It is followed by Patan (3) and one each from Amreli, Anand, Bhavnagar, Kheda and Rajkot.

During Class XII general stream, Economics exam, one student each from Ahmedabad and Surendranagar and two from Rajkot were caught.

Last Friday, three students were booked for using unfair means during examinations — while two Class X examinees were using dummy candidates, the third student was caught taking pictures of the question paper with a mobile phone.

