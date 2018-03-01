Gujarat: Fee cap for private schools in science streams raised to Rs 30,000

The Supreme Court, in its order on February 1, had directed the state government to fix the fee limit within a period of four weeks. (File) The Supreme Court, in its order on February 1, had directed the state government to fix the fee limit within a period of four weeks. (File)

A WEEK after the seven-member committee submitted its report on fixing the fee limit for private schools as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced Rs 3,000 hike in the fee cap, increasing it from the existing annual Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000 for higher secondary schools offering science streams.

Declaring the hike, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated that while the fee caps for self-financed schools, fixed under the Gujarat Self-financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act 2017 that came into effect on April 20, 2017, remain unchanged for primary (Rs 15,000 annually) and secondary and higher secondary classes (Rs 25,000 annually) . “The committee gave its report on the fee exemption limit after taking note of the feedback and recommendations from private schools and parents. The new fee cap has been decided keeping in mind both the parents and the schools,” Chudasama said.

The minister, however, added that this was only the cut-off fee and should not be considered as the minimum of maximum fee. “The hike has been considered on the basis of the request received from schools for the additional infrastructural and faculty expenses they incur on laboratories,” he added.

The Supreme Court, in its order on February 1, had directed the state government to fix the fee limit within a period of four weeks. Subsequently, the state government formed a seven-member committee that was asked to submit its report to the state government by February 18. However, the committee, after receiving representations in writing from the management of self-financed schools and parents’ associations, submitted its report on February 22.

The parents’ associations, however, do not seem to be appeased by this decision. “We had requested the state government to make the fee limit criteria transparent. Parents have no clue how the previous limit of Rs 27,000 or Rs 15,000 or Rs 25,000 had been arrived at. It’s Only after this is done that we we would be able to react to this cap,” said Sukhdev Patal of Wali Swaraj Manch, a body which represents parents to state government after the notification of the Gujarat Self-financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017.

However, self-financed schools claim that this would hardly make any difference. “This will not make any difference. The schools which are charging more than Rs 30,000 annually will merely submit their proposals, justifying the fee they charge,” said general secretary of Gujarat Self-Financed School Management Federation M P Chandran.

As the committee has to provisionally intimate schools and notify the fees chargeable by schools on its website, the schools may, within a period of seven days of such notification, make a representation before the committee. The schools have to submit their affidavits or proposals within two weeks, by March 14, to zonal Fee Regulation Committee with its books of accounts.

