Gujarat: Education department likely to increase seats under RTE Act

FLOODED WITH a record number of 82,899 approved applications against only 60,000 seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s 25 per cent reservation rule in private schools across the state, Gujarat education department is planning to add an additional 20,000-22,000 seats this time. Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats are reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private schools.

As per the annual budget, the education department had reserved 60,000 seats across 8,613 private schools in the state. This year, however, the department received over 1.25 lakh applications as the entire admission process has been made online. Out of 1.25 lakh applications, 1.20 lakh have been confirmed so far. This sums up to a little less than the total number of admissions in the last four years, that is 87,495.

Principal secretary, education, Sunaina Tomar said the department had increased the budget to adjust the applicants. “The budget is around Rs 13,000 per child annually. If required, this budget will be increased to incorporate more students in private schools,” confirmed Tomar. This works out to Rs 78 crore.

The education department started an additional allocation of Rs 3,000 per child over Rs 10,000 reimbursed to private schools annually in 2015-16, specifically for uniforms, shoes, books, transportation facility, bags and study material.

It is estimated that annually around four lakh students are admitted to private schools. Going by this figure, nearly one lakh students can be adjusted in the 25 per cent reserved seats. However, there are a total of 9,273 private schools in the state, including those run by minority groups that are not covered under the RTE Act.

