Gujarat: ED attaches Rs 10 crore properties of Sumandeep University founder

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has attached property worth Rs 10 crore of tainted Sumandeep University founder, Mansukh Shah in connection with a case of bribery. In February last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered a case against Shah and two of his associates for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the parents of a final year MBBS student in February last year.

Shah, who is under judicial custody at Sabarmati jail, is being investigated by the ED under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A senior ACB official said, “The adjudicating authority of the ED has confirmed the attachment of Rs 10 crore in Mansukh Shah case despite the defendant taking support of High Court order. However, we have not yet received the copy of the order.”

In November last year, Shah had filed an application in the High Court, stating that since he was not a public servant, he should not be tried under Prevention of Corruption Act. However, his plea was rejected as the court observed that there existed prima facie case against him and he could not be discharged.

He had sought bail from the Supreme Court after Vadodara sessions court and the High Court rejected his bail pleas.

According to prior investigations by the ED, Shah was allegedly running an admission racket at the medical college by taking bribe from aspiring students. Two of his aides Vinod alias Bharat Savant and late Ashok Tailor were also named in the case.

