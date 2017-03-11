Gujarat: EC gets ready for state polls

The Election Commission has begun preparations for assembly elections in Gujarat. In the beginning of April, a team from the EC office in New Delhi will be arriving to conduct an “electoral roll audit,” where random field-surveys will be undertaken to physically verify the names of electorates on the roll. The EC has also sought a manpower of three lakh personnel for conducting the polls, as well as 70,000 EVMs for the poll process later this year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“We have started our preparations for the polls,” said BB Swain, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat. He, however, was non-committal on early elections. “At this point of time, we are expecting the polls to be held anywhere around October-November 2017,” he added.

In April, the EC will be conducting an “electoral roll-audit” to assess the quality of the electoral rolls prepared so far. There are about 4.25 crore voters in Gujarat. “This random survey, spanning over 15-20 days will be done jointly with officials from our office in Delhi. It will help us evaluate the quality of electoral roll, as the names of the roll will be compared and verified through actual field surveys,” he said.

This audit is being conducted after the EC added 11.34 lakh voters to the electoral rolls in Gujarat in the last six months. The districts of Ahmedabad (93,900 voters), Surat (68,700), Rajkot (43,277) and Vadodara (33653) saw the highest net addition of voters, while the lowest additions was seen in Dangs (5,058 voters), Porbandar (7,069), Narmada (7,873) and Tapi (8,992) districts. “This is an internal operation of the commission to adjudge if the electoral roll is in order or if there are any corrections required,” Swain added.

In order to hold a smooth election, the EC will be needing a manpower strength of about three lakh personnel. “We have already started writing to all central and state government departments for the required manpower. We will be drawing the required strength from the state government, central government, public sector companies, universities and all other state and central boards,” he said.

About 2.5 lakh personnel will be required to be posted in about 48,000 polling booths across 182 assembly constituencies in the state, while the rest will be required to assume other functions such as micro-observers. “We have also requested the state government to fill in vacancies so that we do not fall short on the number of returning officers,” Swain said.

The EC has also requested for an estimated 70,000 EVMs that will be needed for the polls. These EVMs need to be sourced from other states.