Gujarat: DRI busts ‘export-import’ scam worth over`100 crore

The Ahmedabad zonal unit of the DRI has busted an alleged export-import scam worth over Rs 100 crore and arrested two persons who were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The two arrested have been identified as Jitendra Bhagubhai Mistry and Kaumil Ranpura, both residents of Ahmedabad.

The scam is related to large-scale misuse of Duty Free Advance Authorisation involving ten export firms, identified as Govinda Builders Private Limited, Jazz Industries, Huda Texprint, Demeadow Realcon Private Limited, Aqua Fab, Cera Texofab, Ganesh Fabrics, Heem Giri Tex, Laxmi Fabrics and Gangdhara Texfab Pvt. Ltd. Officials said that following verification, these firms were not found to be existing on their addresses.

DRI officials said that these exporters evaded customs duty to the tune of Rs 100 crore by making deemed exports by supplying mulberry silk fabrics to a 100% EOU identified as Shree Keshri Exports based at Rajsitapur, Dhrangadhra, in Surendranagar district.

The deemed exports, meaning goods supplied which do no leave the country and payment for such supplies is received either in Indian currency or in free foreign exchange, were on the basis of forged documents purported to be issued by Central Excise office.

