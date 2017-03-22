Gujarat: Diamond trader held with fake passport

The Sardarnagar police arrested a 50-year-old diamond trader, Ketan Patel, after he landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad from Dubai allegedly carrying a forged passport, issued in the name of Abdul Razzak Chala.

Police said that Ketan Patel, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai, was booked by Dubai police following a complaint by businessman Dhaval Bakshi for cheque bounce. Patel had issued a cheque of Rs 60 lakh in the name of Bakshi, but it bounced. Following the complaint, a Dubai court ordered to seize Patel’s passport.

Sardarnagar police officials said that Patel contacted a travel agent in Mumbai who arranged a forged passport from another agent based in Muscat.

The Muscat agent pasted photograph of Patel on the passport issued in the name of one Abdul Razzak Chala.

Patel landed at Ahmedabad airport with the fake passport which was detected by immigration officials. Police said that after Patel was grilled by immigration officials he told the truth.

Sub-inspector L G Kharadi said he got the custody of Patel from mmigration officials early on Tuesday morning. He was produced him before a court, which sent him to jail in judicial custody.

