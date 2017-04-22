Gujarat: Diamond firm buys scooters for wives of employees

A diamond firm here has bought scooters for the wives of its employees in a bid to check attrition rate and also ensure better “attendance at the workplace”.

Varachha-based Dirgh Diamond, which has an annual turnover of Rs 350-400 crore, on Thursday gave away the scooters as part of advance payment to its employees. A certain amount would be deducted from the salaries of the employees as instalment. Laxmidas Vekariya, one of the owners of the firm, said: “Employees often used run errands during working hours citing some personal work… This led us to buy scooters for their wives so that they manage certain domestic work like paying bills and picking up children from schools on their own. This will help our employees to concentrate on their work and not take unnecessary breaks.”

Like other diamond firms, the working hours in this company are too from 8 am to 7 pm with an hour break for lunch. Sundays are weekly offs.

The management of the firm shortlisted the names of married employees and also verified with them whether their wives own vehicles. Consent of the employees was taken before 125 scooters were booked in bulk.

Kiran Patel, a Dirgh diamond employee who earns Rs 15,000 per month, said, “I am father of two children and their school is far from home. My wife knows how to ride scooter. We used to face problems in paying power bill, gas bill, house property tax, and also attending parents meeting at the school. I used to take break to take my wife to market and other places on my motorcycle. Now with this scooter, she can manage such work on her own… With my limited income, I can’t afford to buy a scooter.”

