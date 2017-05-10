Gujarat deputy CM’s son taken off flight, Congress demands CCTV footage

CONGRESS MLA and spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil has sought CCTV footage from the Ahmedabad International airport to prove whether Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel’s son Jaimin — who was reportedly offloaded from a Qatar Airways flight on Monday — was ‘under the influence of alcohol’ or not.

After reports emerged that Jaimin, his wife and five-year old daughter were offloaded from a Qatar airways flight around 3.30 am on Monday because he was supposedly inebriated, Patel told mediapersons his son was “flying on a vacation with his family but had taken ill and returned home, deciding not to fly.” He added that the reports about his son being drunk “were to defame him”.

Asked about the incident, the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, Manoj Gangal, told The Indian Express, “No such classified information has been given to me.”

He added, “If anything happens before boarding, it is in the airport purview, but once boarding is cleared, it is in the purview of the airlines.”

Asked if his son and family had flown to Greece on a vacation on Tuesday, Nitin Patel told this paper, “I have said whatever I had to say yesterday,” and disconnected the phone.

Gohil said in a series of tweets: “without evidence we shldnt allege ppl just coz theyR related2 politicians.I will support Nitin bhai if he is right. Pl release cctv footage (sic)”.

He told this paper, “While Deputy CM Nitin Patel may claim that this incident is a ‘conspiracy’, I have demanded that the CCTV footage from the airport be shown so that this matter can be clarified.”

Monday’s incident saw the Congress taking a dig at the BJP during the special one-day session of the Assembly called on Tuesday to pass the Goods and Services Tax Bill. During Gohil’s arguments on the Bill, Nitin Patel remarked he would reply to them during his speech. Gohil, who is also a Congress spokesperson, said, “Nitinbhai, I understand your plight. Both, the one which you can express and the one which you cannot express.” At another point when Nitin Patel commented on a report in a local newspaper about Shankersinh Vaghela wanting to form the next government in Gujarat, Gohil intervened to say, “If you quote newspaper reports then I will also quote today’s newspaper reports.” Speaker Ramanlal Vora intervened and told Gohil that he would not allow anything defamatory.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now