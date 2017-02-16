Gujarat: ‘Deliberate error’ by Class X repeat candidates, says Board

NEARLY 2,500 Class X students have under reported the number of failed subjects at the time of online submission of applications to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations in March.

After this revelation, though the board has penalised each school Rs 500 (which as per the board’s rules each candidate has to apply through a school) who had applied on behalf of these 2,500 candidates, the ‘deliberate error’ admitted was detected only after the Board decided to verify all the online applications submitted as repeater candidates. The decision to physically verify these applications these was taken after the Board stumbled over a similar case in 2016 examination.

“A similar case where a student failed to clear three subjects but took examination in only two was detected last year. That was the time we decided to physically verify all the applications in the future. Though the previous mark sheets are also uploaded along with the applications, due to shortage of staff that is randomly checked,” confirmed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at GSHSEB M A Pathan.

The Board claims to have manually verified all the 2.54 lakh applications received, this year to be appearing as repeater candidates. This is an increase of nearly 17,500 applications as compared to March 2016. The total number of candidates appearing for Class X state board examinations this year is reported to be over 11 lakh, an increase of over 21,000 in one year.

When enquired, the schools admitted their mistakes as an oversight while some claimed it to be a human mistake. Thus, they were let off with a fine of Rs 500 for each school. It is reported that there are over 100 such schools. As per the Board rules, a repeater candidate has to apply through the same school from where he applied and took examinations previously.

The chances of such a practice going on undetected for the last four years when online applications were introduced is not ruled out by the Board authorities. “Yes, there are chances that students might be colluding with school staff, in this case these are school clerks who fill the application forms for students and getting away without appearing in all the papers,” said a GSHSEB official.