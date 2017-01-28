Gujarat constables appointment: Recruitment board orders re-test of 891 candidates

Following glitches, the Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board, which is in the process of recruiting around 17,500 police constables in Gujarat, has decided to re-conduct physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) of 891 candidates. The re-test would be conducted on February 6. The board on Thursday issued information regarding this in newspapers. The total strength of Gujarat police is around 75,000, and this is for the first time that the Gujarat Government is recruiting police constables in such a huge number.

The recruitment, however, has been hit by glitches while conducting PET/PST of the candidates. The instruments and mechanism provided by the agency, tasked with providing technical assistance for ascertaining physical fitness of the candidates, were reportedly showing faulty results.

The Indian Express had highlighted the issue on January 24. Meanwhile, the board conducted its meeting on the same day and the decision to conduct retest of 891 candidates was taken.

The advertisement of the board signed by its chairman G S Malik said that starting from January 16, the PET/ PST were being conducted at 10 places in the state. It added that technical faults happened only at Police Headquarters in Ahmedabad where PET/ PST of women candidates are being held.

“On initial two days, technical faults were reported only at Police Headquarters, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad. Following which, the PET/ PST of all the candidates on that ground was stopped on January 18. And the technical faults have been got corrected on January 18,” it said.

The advertisement also said that during the board’s meeting on January 24, it was decided to re-conduct PET/ PST of 891 candidates on February 6 at 5.30 am. The candidates have also been instructed to download their new call-letters.