Congress workers protest defections, 13 booked

As many as 13 Congress workers, including some from its student wing, were booked by Ellis Bridge police of Ahmedabad on Saturday as they protested defection of six party MLAs . The Congress also announced to stage protests outside the BJP office at J P Chowk here on Monday against the alleged horse-trading through which their “MLAs are being poached” ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The city police commissioner has issued prohibitory orders over gathering of more than four persons and holding protest without prior permission.

Ellis Bridge police inspector A S Patel had “tip-off” about the Congress agitation, following which he lodged an FIR. It mentions that the workers illegally assembled outside the Congress office and burnt effigies.

Congress city chief Chetan Raval said, “We don’t know why police booked our workers. They were protesting outside our office. But we are going to protest at J P Chowk on July 31 against such saudebazi (trade).”

