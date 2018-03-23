Gujarat: Congress MLAs demand increase in MLAs’ grant

The CM has reportedly assured the MLAs of giving their demand a positive thought. (File) The CM has reportedly assured the MLAs of giving their demand a positive thought. (File)

Over 25 Congress MLAs on Thursday met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to demand an increase in the yearly grant awarded to them for developmental works in their constituencies citing an increase in number of voters and villages in almost all constituencies of the state.

The CM has reportedly assured the MLAs of giving their demand a positive thought. The MLAs were led by senior MLAs including Niranjan Patel from Petlad and Anil Joshiyara from Bhiloda. MLAs get a grant of Rs 1 crore every year to carry out developmental work in their respective constituencies.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Patel said, “Yes, we met the CM today with a demand to increase the MLAs’ grant. It is a demand for all MLAs and it is not party specific.”

He said, “After delimitation of constituencies in 2012, the population of most villages has increased significantly. In my constituency, for example, earlier there were 40 villages. But, now it has 56 villages. The population has increased accordingly.”

