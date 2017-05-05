Gujarat: Congress holds ‘Jai Jawan’ rally

The Congress on Thursday took out a “Jai Jawan” rally in 33 districts, with the one in Ahmedabad led by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Bharatsinh Solanki, to pay homage to the two Indian Army soldiers killed along the LoC on May 2.

The rally on two-wheelers in Ahmedabad, started from Paldi crossroads and ended at the Vastrapur Lake.

Solanki said as many as six attacks on Army jawans had been carried out by Pakistan in the last one year in which 37 jawans had been killed.

“There is no clear policy on how to tackle such attacks on our jawans and Army camps,” said Solanki.

“Where is Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” said Solanki, adding, earlier, Modi personally visited Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to greet him on the occasion of his birthday. “This is shameful,” said the Congress leader.

