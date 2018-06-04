Gujarat confidential: Convenient Smile

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani

As part of the Modi government’s reach out exercise to mark four years of rule, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani addressed a press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday. However, what caught mediapersons’ attention was that the Union minister was sharing the dais with two state BJP leaders who work in the party’s media cell — Bharat Pandya and Harshad Patel — along with an official of Press Information Bureau. A veteran journalist immediately asked if the press conference was of the Union government or the BJP. Irani, who had taken every question during the press meet, however, parried this one with a smile.

Finding Caveat

The policy for reuse of treated waste water, unveiled by the Gujarat government recently, says the treated water will be used for non-potable purpose only. However, the policy document, does not rule out to use of treated waste water for potable use in future. “Considering social sensitivities and public perception towards treated waste water, presently it shall not be used for potable purposes and for uses that involve direct human contact. However, in future with the increase in water demand, advancement in treatment technology, competitive rates and change in public perception, treated waste water may be used for potable purposes,” the policy document states.

Colour Query

Last week, after attending a public function at the secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel unexpectedly stopped in the corridor and asked the journalists to assemble near him. Given the deluge of rumours associated with the Deputy CM, including rumours of him breaking away from the BJP, mediapersons surrounded Patel with great curiosity wondering, if will he make any significant announcement. To everybody’s surprise, Patel pointed towards the under-construction dome of the Gujarat Assembly and asked the assembled journalists to suggest him the “colour of the dome which would go well with the entire building”. Little surprised by the query, some journalists pitched in with their suggestion. In the meantime, a journalist said, “Sir, when it comes to the matter of colour, you should not think of any other colour then saffron. Only saffron will go well!”

