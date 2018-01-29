Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation: Election today, BJP says 18 dairies to choose ‘unanimously’

THE ELECTION for the two top posts — chairman and vice-chairman — of the country’s largest co-operative federation, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), is scheduled to be held on Monday in Anand. The BJP which gets most of its political clout from co-operatives , claimeed that it has arrived at a “consensus”, following a meeting of the chairpersons of all the 18 dairies which will go to polls, here on Sunday.

The election, which is held once in two and a half years, has been electing the top two posts through a consensus and not through voting. At present, all the 18 member unions in the state are run by the BJP.

The election comes in the backdrop of the Assembly election where the BJP won by a slender margin, and the decision to reduce the milk procurement prices, especially in Kutch and Saurashtra.

Names of former Health Minister and Banas Dairy chairman Shankar Chaudhary, and incumbent GCMMF chairman Jethabhai P Patel of Sabar Dairy are doing the rounds for the chairman’s post.

“All the 18 dairy members met today and have left the decision (on electing chairman and vice-chairman) to the party,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama who is also the minister of law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs and cow-breeding. Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel was also present at the meeting. “The decision taken at the meeting has been communicated to the Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani. It is good that the largest co-operative decides on the two posts unanimously,” he added.

Shankar Chaudhary, who lost the Assembly polls to the Congress, and is now the frontrunner for the post, said that he “will go with whatever the team (18 members and the party) decides”.

Among the 18 dairy unions, his Banas Dairy has the highest voting share in the GCMMF. Out of the total 1,300 votes, Banas Dairy has 320 votes — roughly 25 per cent votes. The business a dairy holds decides its voting share, and as Banas Dairy is the largest among the 18, it has the highest vote share.

Raising questions on the selection process, former Congress MLA from Dhanera Joitabhai Patel, who has served as director of Banas Dairy for almost four decades, said that such a system has been intentionally created by the BJP. “Among the 19 directors in Banas Dairy, I am the only Congress director remaining; all are from the BJP. This system has been created so that there is no hold or say of the directors. It is a co-operative movement where it will be run the way the government wants. The party had intentionally not let many from the Congress to hold positions in the dairies,” said Patel.

According to MD of the GCMMF, R S Sodhi, all the previous elections have chosen the chairman “unanimously”. “In the history of the election of the chairman’s post, it has been an unanimous decision of the members,” he said, refusing to comment on the election process.

Sunday’s meeting come as a sigh of relief for the BJP as the “unanimous decision” would not lead to any “roadblocks” this time, unlike the previous election. In the December 2015 election, BJP MLA and chairman of Panchmahal Dairy, Jethabhai Bharwad, had expressed “resentment”.

Sources said that to “appease” him, BJP decided to hold the vice-chairman election, and he was elected the first vice-chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that sells its dairy products under brand name ‘Amul’.

Since its inception in 1973, it was for the first time that GCMMF created the post of vice-chairman by amending their by-laws, said top BJP sources.

Inputs from Aditi Raja in Vadodara

