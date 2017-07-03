Gujarat Co-op marketing federation yet to appoint chairman

Appointment of chairman and vice-chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (GUJCOMASOL), after the election of 31 members of its board of directors last month, is hanging fire due to political tangles among the directors.

The ball is lying the court of the district collector. He has said that the process is complete on his part.Other than the 31 elected members, there are two government nominees. Among the board of directors, 25 are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and six from Congress. BJP members include people like Vitthal Radadiya, Dilip Sanghani and Govindbhai Parmar.

Ahmedabad deputy collector Gaurav Prajapati, who has been assigned the matter, said that all formalities had been completed. “We are ready with preparations and can complete the procedure of appointment of chairman and vice-chairman but we are waiting for the state government to give a green signal,” he added.

The election was held following a Supreme Court order, after the then chairman Natubhai Patel was removed, facing charges of financial irregularities. Registrar of Cooperatives Nalin Upadhyay said, “Cooperation department is not in picture. It is the revenue department which will come into play, and the district collector will convene the meeting of directors to elected chairman’.

