Gujarat CM’s potshots at Congress

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

Taking potshots at Congress over the reported tiff between Shankersinh Vaghela and other top party leaders, CM Vijay Rupani on Tuesday asked the BJP workers to defeat the opposition on all 182 Assembly seats in the coming elections.“I don’t want to comment on Congress. It is their internal matter.

But, since (Ashok) Gehlot has been made in-charge of Gujarat Congress, the only discussion in newspapers is whether Bapu (Vaghela) is with the party or leaving it… On the other hand, BJP workers have reached every booth and also have page pramukhs (BJP in-charge of each page of electoral rolls) to contact the last voter,” Rupani told a meeting of BJP workers in Junagadh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App