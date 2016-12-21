Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to launch Seema Darshan plan from Nada Bet

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on December 24 will inaugurate the ‘Seema Darshan’ (border visit) programme at Nada Bet in Sui village of Banaskantha district which shares international border with Pakistan. Seema Darshan is an initiative of the Gujarat government and the Border Security Force (BSF) through which people will visit areas along the international border and witness the life of BSF jawans posted there.

The border viewing point will be open for public on every Saturday and Sunday after December 24, tourism minister Ganpat Vasava was quoted as saying in an official release Tuesday.

“Main objective of starting the Seema Darshan programme is to explain working style of the BSF. Apart from that, it is also to provide an opportunity to witness daily activities and challenges of jawans who are in service of the nation constantly,” the release added.

The attractions at the border viewing point will be a retreat ceremony by the BSF, fusion band performance, camel show and bird watching. Visitors will also be able to watch an exhibition of weapons, a photo gallery and a film on BSF at the newly developed border viewing point by Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL). It has also made an audio-visual room, retreat ceremony area, amphitheatre, VIP lounge, food stall, public toilet at Indo-Pak border in Nada Bet of Sui village.