Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to grant pardon to 158 elderly prisoners on October 2

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to grant pardon to as many as 158 elderly prisoners locked up in different prisons of the state, as a humanitarian gesture.

Providing further information, state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that a total of 387 prisoners will be granted pardon in three phases across Gujarat.

The prisoners who will be released are elderly citizens facing life-term sentences in different prisons of the state. In that order, the state government intends to release 229 prisoners in the first two phases. The state government has also received a pardon letter from the governor, for the early release of 158 prisoners on October 2.

“The Chief Minister has decided to grant pardon to a total of 387 prisoners in three phases across Gujarat, with the hope that they will be able to start a new life independently after release, as a humanitarian gesture ahead of Gandhi Jayanti,” said Jadeja in a statement.

Jadeja also said that a lady prisoner aged 55 years (who has spent 50 per cent time of her term), five male prisoners above the age of 60 (who have spent 50 per cent of their term), along with 381 other prisoners will be released.