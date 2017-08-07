Staying Afloat

In the most recent challenge for Vijay Rupani government, several parts of Gujarat, especially Banaskantha and Patan, were ravaged by flood. The CM announced a Rs 1,500-crore relief package for the two districts. In the most recent challenge for Vijay Rupani government, several parts of Gujarat, especially Banaskantha and Patan, were ravaged by flood. The CM announced a Rs 1,500-crore relief package for the two districts.

This day, a year ago, when Vijay Rupani was sworn in as the 16th chief minister of Gujarat, he was the third person to occupy the chair since 2012 when the BJP rode to power for the third consecutive time in the state under Narendra Modi’s leadership. But, by the time Rupani took oath as the CM, the BJP in Gujarat was a rocking boat. The state had hit the national headlines for all the wrong reasons. The agitation by the Patidars for quota benefits, which turned violent in several parts of the state, had barely ebbed; and the flogging of Dalits in Una by cow vigilantes had led to an uproar across the country and galvanised Dalit movement in the state.

Anandiben Patel, who had been given the mantle to rule the state by Modi as he left for Delhi to become Prime Minister in 2014, was facing the heat for letting the situation go out of her hand. She was summoned to Delhi amid rumours that she will be asked to make way for a new chief minister. She didn’t resign then, but a few weeks later in a dramatic move she announced her decision to relinquish the CM’s chair through a Facebook post. BJP president Amit Shah, who is also an MLA, reached Gandhinagar and within three days, his confidant Rupani was anointed chief minister.

The announcement surprised many political pundits as the Modi-Shah leadership had decided to make a Jain the chief minister and not anyone from the politically powerful Patels. Therefore, it was also for the first time, the BJP, in a balancing act, experimented with a deputy chief minister in Nitin Patel.

Facing challenges

Rupani’s rise has been a rapid one. He became an MLA for the first time in 2014 after he won from Rajkot West seat in a bypoll necessitated by the exit of incumbent MLA Vajubhai Vala who was appointed Governor of Karnataka. Rupani was made president of the Gujarat BJP and also found a berth in Anandiben’s Cabinet. Immediately after taking charge as the CM, Rupani put the government in a poll mode. To quell all dissent, he appointed 11 party MLAs as parliamentary secretaries — the highest in any government in the state.

To engage with Patidars, who were led by Hardik Patel, Rupani set up a committee of ministers under Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. The talks have remained inconclusive, but it subdued the agitation. The government also used all its might against the Patidar quota leaders, preventing them from even holding meetings. This after members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) disrupted a gathering to felicitate Amit Shah in Surat where Rupani was also present.

To tackle the growing Dalit disenchantment, he formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three senior IPS officers, to probe the killings of Dalit youths in the 2012 Thangadh police firing. The government, however, is yet to release the findings of the one man inquiry commission. The SIT too has not come out with anything significant in its probe.

Nonetheless, these decisions helped to take off immediate pressure on the government. “When I took charge of the state, there were the agitations and other issues. As you can see, all of them have got diluted now,” Rupani told The Indian Express.

Donning the mantle

Having remained in the shadow of Modi and Shah in the initial months of his chief ministership, Rupani, who is staunchly rooted in the RSS, now seems to have come to his own. Pushing the Hindutva agenda, Rupani government imposed life term on cow slaughter. When the Bill was taken up in the Assembly, Rupani, before a gallery full of Hindu priests as witnesses, declared that he wanted Gujarat to become a full vegetarian state. His speeches now stresses on how his government is all for the protection of “Gau, Ganga and Geeta”. His government too pushed for stricter prohibition laws.

He says his government started out with a promise to provide an “honest, transparent, sensitive and decisive government”. “I think we have achieved it. There is not a single blemish on my government. We have anticipated situations and taken proactive decisions.”

Unlike Modi, Rupani is not social media savvy. Last September, Rupani called off his first Twitter town hall reportedly because of the questions on fixed wages. However, he reacted fast, and among his populist decisions was a 124 per cent hike in the fixed wages of state government employees, besides withdrawal of a proposal that banned killing of neelgai and wild bores by farmers.

Recently, the chief minister faced one of the biggest challenges put forth by nature. The unprecedented flood that hit north Gujarat districts on June 23 caught the government off guard. Rupani decided to camp for five days in the two worst-hit districts of Banaskantha and Patan. He cancelled his birthday celebrations and the government’s plan to celebrate one year of his chief ministership. The government also cancelled the Narmada festival, which was planned to mark the completion of Sardar Sarovar Dam project on river Narmada, a project close to the heart to Prime Minister Modi.

As he wrapped up his visit to the flood-hit districts, he announced Rs 1,500 crore relief package for the two districts — considered historic in cases of natural disasters. Modi, who has been visiting his home state almost every month, had earlier announced a Rs 500 crore package for the state.

“Have you heard of a single complaint against the government or the CM? In such a dire situation, victims would be hitting out at the government. After all, Banaskantha is a Congress bastion,” said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya. “People have seen their chief minister walking in the mud, riding a boat to meet the flood-affected victims.”

Opposition unimpressed

The Opposition Congress, however, is not convinced. “This government is not going to get a majority in the upcoming state elections,” said senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who describes Rupani’s performance as CM “a total failure”. “There is absolute failure of law and order. Cases of extortion and attack on a national leader like Rahul Gandhi who has SPG protection shows that the law and order situation is in shambles,” Gohil added. Politically, the Congress saw some hope in Gujarat following Modi’s exit and appointment of Anandiben as his successor. But the internal bickering failed the party in mounting a serious challenge to the Rupani government. With the exit of senior leader like Shankersinh Vaghela from the party, followed by resignation of six Congress MLAs ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress only imploded, making it look weak. So despite Gohil’s allegation of “gundagiri” by the BJP government to break his party, it seems Rupani for now is keeping himself afloat.

