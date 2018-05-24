Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani bars auctioning of govt farm cattle, goats

‘Took the decision following requests from animal lovers’, said Rupani. ‘Took the decision following requests from animal lovers’, said Rupani.

To avoid slaughter of non-productive animals like cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep etc of state-owned farms, the BJP government in the state has decided not to dispose the animals through auctions, but instead keep them in the state-owned cattle ponds and gaushalas till they die.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after getting repeated requests from animal lovers and voluntary organisations not to dispose animals through auctions, said an official release on Wednesday.

As per the decision, the non-productive animals will be kept in state-owned cattle ponds and gaushalas till they die natural death, the release added.

It further added that the Chief Minister had given instructions to the concerned departments — agriculture, farmers’ welfare and cooperation — to discontinue the system of disposing the animals.

The department has issued a circular in this regard while giving instructions to the state-owned farms to transfer non-productive animals to state-owned cattle ponds and gaushalas instead of auctioning them.

The government’s move comes amid protests by gaushala owners in Banaskantha over lack of fodder. They demanded the government to supply fodder. Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor had supported the gaushala owners.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App