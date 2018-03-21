Gujarat: CM tells Congress to sort out issue of no trust motion against Speaker Trivedi

Congress had sought to bring a no-confidence motion against Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. Congress had sought to bring a no-confidence motion against Speaker Rajendra Trivedi.

The BJP government Tuesday urged the Opposition Congress to not press for the no-confidence motion against Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and to sort out the issue through discussion. Two weeks ago, the Congress had proposed to move the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, complaining his “biased approach” in conducting the House proceedings.

After the Question Hour on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani raised a point of order stating that 14 days have passed since they had moved a proposal of no-confidence motion against the Speaker and yet, as per the rules, the proposal was not listed in the day’s business of the House.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “The House is a dignified place and never in its history a no-confidence motion (against the Speaker) came up for discussion before it. If the Opposition wants, we can hold a discussion on it. However, that will not reflect good on the House.” Senior leaders from both the parties should meet outside the Assembly and sort out the issue, he added.

Trivedi rejected the Dhanani’s point of order and said that as per rules, the proposal of no-confidence motion can be placed before the House as early as possible after the passage of 14 days. “The period of 14 days passed yesterday. So, the Secretariat has not made any mistake,” Trivedi said, adding that the proposal will be listed as per rules and Opposition should not have any doubt regarding it.

On several occasions, Trivedi has suspended Congress MLAs. On March 14, he suspended two Congress MLAs for an unprecedented three years.

