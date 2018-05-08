Gujarat CM launches ODPS: Now, get quick nod online to build houses

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Aimed at rooting out corruption in the real estate sector, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday launched an Online Development Permission System (ODPS) that primarily attempts to provide “building permission” to real estate developers and builders within 24 hours, “without any human interference”.

“A number of you will have the experience of the difficulties in getting your plans (of the real estate projects) passed… A lot of plans do not get passed for as long as 24 months. But now we are going to get them passed in maximum of 24 hours,” said Rupani while launching the ODPS at the event where he gave away the first orders passed under the new system to 16 beneficiaries from Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara cities.

Rupani said that the departments connected with urban development, revenue and police regularly face allegations of corruption. “The people at the top are interested in providing transparent governance… Ninety per cent of the officials and people wish for a corruption-free and transparent system. But it is said that power is corrupt and so we need to stop it, so that the applicants are not inconvenienced, do not have to scout for other ways and do not have to shell out money to those misusing the official position,” Rupani said, adding that the state-of-the-art technology has been brought in to implement the ODPS.

“If your plans are as per the GDCR (General Development Control Regulations) then whether it is industrial, commercial or residential, the plans will be passed within 24 hours,” Rupani said, adding that under the new system nobody will have to meet any state government official or office. “Anybody sitting in their homes or even in America can get their plans passed online… Nobody needs to meet any officer or climb the steps of any office,” he told a gathering of real-estate developers.

The government has already implemented a common General Development Control Regulations (GDCR).

Jaxay Shah, president, CREDAI, told The Indian Express that such online system of clearances already exist in urban local bodies in like Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Maharashtra. “Usually, the developers in Gujarat have to seek for 40 different permission from different department for every new project they launch. Sometimes, these permission come in within 4-6 months, sometimes they get delayed. So we welcome the online initiative,” said Shah.

This computerised system using GIS technology is being implemented in all the municipal corporations, municipalities and urban development authorities of the state. “It will give permission in a manner that is fast, transparent and without human interference,” said Mukesh Puri, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing.

