Gujarat Chief Minister tweaks norms for spending MLALAD funds

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday announced changes in the norms for spending annual grant of Rs 1 crore to each MLA for local area development (LAD) to help projects like Swachh Bharat Mission and farmers’ market, as per the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee. The move is part of decentralisation to “ensure funds reach the last man in the last mile”, stated a government release. The government has identified schemes that deserve priority for urban and rural, taluka and village level considerations.

Works that now can be provided for from the MLA LAD funds include urban health centre, CCTV cameras, library-cum- reading room, area for environment improvement in cooperative housing societies, Housing Board, HUDCO, Slum Clearance Board, electrification and roads repair.

A provision has been made for model residential and ashram shala furniture, village panchayat, mini water tankers for villages, vegetable markets, dustbins as part of cleanliness campaign.

The amount for playgrounds and gyms in schools has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, while that for buying hearse for a civil hospital has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for civil hospital.

For villages above 5,000 population, the amount for waste disposal vans has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.