Gujarat: Businessman shoots wife, two daughters, calls police

A 52-year-old businessman shot his wife and two daughters at his residence on Tuesday morning before informing the police that he failed to kill himself. Dharmesh Shah, who runs a construction firm, told the police that he suffered a loss of about Rs 20 crore, as a result of which they were facing hardships in their lives. He also told the police that he was under pressure from his wife to send one of their daughters to study abroad which compelled him to kill them.

Police said that Shah used a pistol and a .12 bore gun for the murders. “Shah shot his wife, 48-year-old Ami, with his pistol, but later the firearm got locked. He took out the .12 bore gun and pumped two bullets each in his daughters’ — Heli (22), and Diksha (17) — chest. The wife and the daughters were asleep when he killed them,” Assistant Commissioner of Police S N Zala said.

Shah then informed the police that he has killed his wife and daughters. When police reached his apartment in Vastrapur, they found Shah sitting stoically absorbed. “He had incurred huge loss in the business and for the past two months was unable to pay salary to his staff. Back home, there was pressure in the family to send one of his daughters to Australia for further studies. He had already paid for the admission but needed another Rs 60 to 70 lakh for visa and stay. He didn’t have that money because of which there were issues in the family,” Zala added.

“Shah told us that he had planned to kill himself, but could not muster the courage and called the police,” Zala added. Police have now ruled out any other angle behind the incident and said that evidence is being collected to ascertain Shah’s claims.

