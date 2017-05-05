Gujarat: Botad Dalits finally return to their village

The Malanpur Dalits had been camping outside the office of Ranpur mamlatdar since April 21, apprehending boycott and attack on them by other villagers.Express file The Malanpur Dalits had been camping outside the office of Ranpur mamlatdar since April 21, apprehending boycott and attack on them by other villagers.Express file

THE DALITS of Malanpur village in Botad district ended their 12-day protest and returned home on Tuesday night after government officers assured them of security and also to look into their demand of allocating land. The Dalits had been camping outside the office of Ranpur mamlatdar since April 21, apprehending boycott and attack on them by other villagers.

Early on Tuesday, the sub-divisional magistrate of Barwala and the Ranpur mamlatdar held a meeting with 18 Dalit families. “We assured them that we shall look into their demands and explore possibility of allotting them Santhali land, which they can cultivate. We also assured them that the administration will help them in getting employment and training, according to guidelines of the state government, and that police deployment in the village will continue till situation warrants. They agreed to end their protest,” Botad district collector Sujit Kumar told The Indian Express.

Eventually, around 100 members of the Dalit families reached Malanpur, around 12 km away from Ranpur, in two tractors, two cars and a few motorbikes. Police accompanied them along the route.

Police had been deployed in the Dalit locality since April 21, when the families fled their homes after allegedly facing social and economic boycott from the Koli community and others.

The dispute had started on April 18 when the Dalits were allegedly prevented from having meal in the plates arranged for a feast organised to mark the anniversary of a local temple. Following this, some villagers allegedly decided to boycott the Dalits and also not give them work.

Almost all Dalit families of Malanpur earn their living by working on agricultural fields of the Kolis. Seven men were arrested by police after a Dalit filed a complaint alleging atrocity and intimidation.

“We thought it safe to return home after the government assured us that police deployment in the village will continue and that our demand for land will be met,” said Pravin Chavda, one of the Dalits of Malanpur.

Chavda said that barbers in the village have began to shave the Dalits, indicating the boycott had ended. Meanwhile, the seven arrested men are in judicial custody and lodged in Sabarmati Central jail.

