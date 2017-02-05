Gujarat: BJP to organise Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, the BJP is all set to “reach out” to the tribal population in the state with an Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra starting February 7. BJP General Secretary and in-charge of the yatra said that the event was not to be seen as a “show of strength”, but as a “exhibition of pride” among the tribal population of the state.

Parmar, who addressed the media in Vadodara after a marathon meeting with party leaders in Bharuch district to plan the event, said that the yatra has been planned to commemorate the centenary birth year of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, which is being celebrated as the “Garib Kalyan Varsh” by the BJP. Through the Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra, the party aims to create “awareness” among the tribal population about the development works undertaken by the BJP since the times of Narendra Modi as CM.

Parmar said, “The BJP has successfully held several yatras in the past. We know that yatras are the best way to connect with people for awareness. The Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra will begin on February 7 and travel across 50 talukas and 15 districts of the tribal belt of the state to conclude at the Ambaji temple, where BJP National President Amit Shah will preside over the gathering. It is not a show of strength, but a show of pride that has been instilled among the tribals.”

Parmar said that the yatra should not be seen as an election stunt from the party as the BJP is confident that they have “created place in the hearts” of all communities of Gujarat. “Before anyone raises the point, I must say that this yatra is not from the view of the upcoming assembly polls.

It is our way to take our message to the tribals of the state about the development schemes that we have created for them, including the recently implemented PESA Act,” Parmar said. He was flanked by leaders like Ganpat Vasava, Moti Vasava, Bharat Pandya, Shabdasharan Brahmabhatt, Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt and Mayor Bharat Dangar.

Parmar said that several BJP leaders will participate in the yatra, to be led by state party president Jitu Vaghani. CM Vijay Rupani, MoS Parshottam Rupala, as well as tribal ministers of Maharashtra and Rajasthan will participate in the yatra which will also see small community meetings at several areas,” Parmar said. He added that Vaghani had expressed his wish to break bread with a tribal and a Dalit family during the yatra. “Jitubhai has expressed his deepest desire to visit the home of an adivasi and a Dalit family and share their meal.

This will not be a planned visit, but an impromptu one, where he will eat whatever a family offers.” Pandya added that the party has begun its work to strengthen the grassroots level workers with booth level activity to make people aware about government schemes. “On February 11, which marks the birth anniversary of Upadhayay, our page pramukhs will reach out to people and those who are interested in joining the BJP will be taken into the fold,” Pandya said.