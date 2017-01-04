Gujarat: BJP MLA’s son commits suicide

BJP MLA Vicchiya Bhuria’s son, Harikrishna, committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday morning. Bhuria is an MLA from Limkheda in Dahod district. Harikrishna’s death comes days after his wife Dhar-mishta was elected sarpanch of the Handi Agara village of Limkheda taluka. Harikrishna, 30, was found hanging at his home in Limkheda. Harikrishna had served as the sarpanch of their village and his wife had contested the recently concluded gram panchayat polls and won. Bhuria lost his elder son, Indravadan, in a road accident in MP in mid-December. “The family has told us that he was under depression ever since his brother’s death,” said PSI Prabhat Bhoi of Randikpur police station.