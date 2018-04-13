Gujarat: BJP fasts, Cong calls it ‘diversion ploy’

The BJP’s ‘symbolic’ fast over disruption of Parliament on Thursday sparked a row in Vadodara after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was covered by the tent under the shade of which BJP leaders, including state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, sat on a fast. (Bhupendra Rana) The BJP’s ‘symbolic’ fast over disruption of Parliament on Thursday sparked a row in Vadodara after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was covered by the tent under the shade of which BJP leaders, including state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, sat on a fast. (Bhupendra Rana)

As BJP leaders observed a day-long fast on Thursday to protest Opposition’s “divisive” politics and the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament, the Congress hit out at the government, calling it a ploy to “divert attention to hide its failure”.

Taking part in the BJP’s nationwide Loktantra Bachao Upvaas (Fast for Saving Democracy), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani joined state BJP leaders on their fast. Initially, he was scheduled to participate in a fasting event in Lal Darwaja area. Later, it was told that the CM will observe fast while continuing official work.

Meanwhile, addressing district and taluka level leaders in Banaskantha and Patan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani said the “upvaas andolan” of the CM and his ministers indicated that they were “in opposition, and not in the government”. “Is the BJP government in the state in Opposition that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his ministers are sitting on “upvaas andolan?.. They should now be ready to sit in the opposition,” Dhanani said, adding that the people would not “allow such leaders to continue in power”.

He alleged that the BJP had failed on all fronts and was now resorting to “politics of fast” to hide their failures and divert attention of the people from real issues facing the state and the nation. Dhanani said, “The role of Opposition is to raise the problems and the duty of the government is to solve those problems. But the government itself is performing the role of Opposition by sitting on dharna.”

Earlier in the day, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani also joined the fast in Vadodara. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel observed fast at a programme in Mehsana. BJP MPs, MLAs and local leaders of the state also observed fast in their respective areas. BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “BJP workers have exposed the undemocratic and anti-development face of Congress by fasting in huge numbers.”

