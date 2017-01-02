Gujarat: BJP corporator among 250 caught for drinking liquor

MORE THAN 250 persons, including a BJP corporator in Mandavi municipality in Kutch, were arrested under prohibition law as people in Saurahstra and Kutch region ushered in New Year on Sunday with police cracking down on those out for boozing. The highest number were reported from coastal Gir-Somnath district as police maintained a strict vigil at entry points to Gujarat from the Union Territory of Diu located off Una coast. Police registered as many as 207 cases in the celebrations that began on the New Year and went on till early morning of the New Year. Out of them, 171 were registered at Una, Navi Bandar and Kodinar check-posts, police said. Another 27 cases were reported from Talala police. Veraval (6), Prabhas Patan (1) and Somnath (1) also reported cases of alcohol consumption during the New Year festivities.

“Diu doesn’t have a prohibition law and therefore people from Saurashtra and other areas go to the Union Territory for consuming alcohol. Keeping this in mind, we maintained a strict vigil at the three entry check-posts and arrested those who had either consumed liquor, were in possession of it or had drunk and were driving,” Gir-Somnath SP Hitesh Joysor told The Indian Express on Sunday.

These 207 persons were booked under the recently amended prohibition law which has increased imprisonment term for consumption, possession and drunken driving. While those caught drunk and drunken driving were released on bail after arrest, those caught with liquor were being taken to court by police seeking their remand for custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Joshi, a BJP corporator in Mandavi municipality, was caught in an inebriated status along with two other men from a car near Kotadai Pul at 1:15 am on Sunday. However, they were later released on bail by police. In all, Kutch West police registered 25 cases of alcohol consumption, 10 cases of drunken driving and one case of liquor possession. Mandavi taluka registered three cases while Mundra and Jakhau police stations too reported one case each. As many as 12 cases were registered in Bhuj town, the district headquarters of Kutch district.

On the other, Rajkot city registered two cases of prohibition while Rajkot Rural registered seven with people caught in inebriated state in Gondal and Jetpur divisions. Amreli district, which shares its boarder with Gir- Somnath district too had registered seven cases till midnight of December 31.