Gujarat: BJP, Congress MLAs demand separate OBC department

Members of the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress on Monday demanded creation of a separate department for the Other Backward Class (OBC). Some of them claimed that the state government was not spending money on the welfare of OBC proportionate to their share of population.

The demand was raised during the discussion on budgetary demands for Department of Social Justice and Empowerment by BJP MLA from Vejalpur, Kishor Chauhan.

Chauhan said that creation of a separate department would help OBC communities get various benefits which the community has been deprived of. “In the total population of the state, 7 per cent are SC, 14 per cent ST and 56 per cent OBC to which I belong,” Chauhan added.

His demand was supported by Congress Chief Whip Amit Chavda who said that the government was allocating funds for the welfare of various communities like SC, ST and OBC, but was not spending even 1 per cent of the allocated funds for the OBCs despite the community’s share in the total population of the state is “52 per cent”. “MLAs from the OBC communities should be made ministers for the same,” Chavda added.

Chavda also said that if the government cannot spend 52 per cent of the total budget for OBCs, it should at least spend 27 per cent (equivalent to the reservation they get) of the budget for them.

Referring to the two episodes when two ministers — Nitin Patel and Parshottam Solanki — sulked over the allocation of portfolios to them, Makwana said, “If a minister from the upper caste sulks, he gets the department of his choice. But if a minister from the backward community sulks, he does not get justice.”

Replying to the demand, Minister for Welfare of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Vasan Ahir said the government has allocated Rs 1,149 crore for the welfare of various backward communities of which Rs 150 crore have been separately allocated for OBC communities.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App