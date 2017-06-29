BJP claims Vijapur APMC

Nine of the 14 BJP nominees were elected unopposed to Vijapur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Wednesday. Local Congress MLA Prahladbhai Patel was also elected uncontested. APMC secretary Rameshbhai Patel on Tuesday had said the election for remaining four seats would be held on July 6.

“Outgoing chairman Ramanbhai Patel, who has also been elected, will act as caretaker chairman until a new president takes over the body,” he said.

