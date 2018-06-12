Gujarat: BJP captures power in Wadhwan civic body with Congress rebels’ help

10 congress councillors had resigned from Congress to join BJP and help them win Wadhwan civic elections. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) 10 congress councillors had resigned from Congress to join BJP and help them win Wadhwan civic elections. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The BJP captured power in the Wadhwan nagarpalika Monday after a rebellion in the Congress. The BJP, which has only 12 members in the 36-member municipality, managed to win the posts of president and vice-president of the nagarpalika with the help of 10 Congress councillors who resigned from the party Monday. One Independent councillor also voted for the BJP nominees — Kamabha Govindsinh Dodiya for the post of president and Bhojrajsinh Madhubha Jadeja for vice-president.

A BJP leader said that the 10 rebel Congress councillors are yet to join the party. The Congress had 23 members in the nagapalika.

Congress spokesman Manish Doshi accused the BJP of resorting to “pressure tactics” to break the 23-member Congress councillors. “It is a question of opportunism and the BJP’s pressure tactics of taking advantage of weakness of individuals to break the unity of the Congress,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary board met at Koba to finalise the name of the party’s candidates for top posts in nine taluka panchayats, four nagarpalikas, eight district panchayats and six municipal corporation. The meeting was attended by state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

According to sources, the names of candidates for the mayors of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar were discussed.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the date of election of office-bears of the local bodies would be given as an when elections would become due. The election for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation top posts will be held on June 14.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App